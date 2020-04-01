Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend. Archant

A man sustained stab wounds and a head injury after a group of men reportedly broke into his Welwyn Garden City flat on the weekend.

Herts police are investigating the alleged aggravated burglary that happened in Little Hardings on Saturday, March 28.

It was reported that between 12.30am and 1am, a group of between three to seven men damaged the front door of the flat and gained access to the property. The offenders assaulted a man in the property before making off.

The man was taken to hospital after sustaining stab wounds and a head injury, his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

No items were stolen from the property and officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

A 24-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has been released on bail until April 23.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/26400/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.