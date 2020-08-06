Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City man hit by air gun pellet

PUBLISHED: 14:26 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 06 August 2020

The imbedded pellet. Picture: Peter Clark

The imbedded pellet. Picture: Peter Clark

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man was walking along Knella Road when he was struck by a pellet from an air gun last week.

On Tuesday, July 28 the man was walking along the road when he felt something strike his hand, he looked down to find he was bleeding and that a pellet was imbedded into his skin.

The man attended hospital for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Herts police were contacted following the incident at around 4.30pm on Tuesday July 28.

Enquiries were subsequently carried out to try and establish the circumstances around the incident and where the pellet came from.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 41/61620/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Tributes paid to former St Albans City and Hatfield Town footballer and De Havilland worker Fred Collings

Fred Collings (front row, middle) was captain when St Albans City won the 1956 Herts Senior Cup. Picture: SAINTS STATISTICS

Welwyn Garden City man hit by air gun pellet

The imbedded pellet. Picture: Peter Clark

Do you want a free oil painting of an old Hatfield garage?

A painting of Waters Garage in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Rules on face coverings in public will be extended on August 8. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Hertfordshire: Rise in racist bullying in schools with nearly 150 exclusions

Racist abuse is on the rise in Herts schools. Picture: PA