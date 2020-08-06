Welwyn Garden City man hit by air gun pellet

A Welwyn Garden City man was walking along Knella Road when he was struck by a pellet from an air gun last week.

On Tuesday, July 28 the man was walking along the road when he felt something strike his hand, he looked down to find he was bleeding and that a pellet was imbedded into his skin.

The man attended hospital for treatment.

Herts police were contacted following the incident at around 4.30pm on Tuesday July 28.

Enquiries were subsequently carried out to try and establish the circumstances around the incident and where the pellet came from.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 41/61620/20.