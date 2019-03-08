Welwyn Garden City man loses 11-and-a-half stone in 'life-changing' transformation

Mike Jefferies from Welwyn Garden City lost 11 and a half stone with Slimming World. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man who shed 11-and-a-half stone while attending Hatfield's Slimming World has hailed the group that "helped to save my life".

Mike Jeffries went from a 56-inch waste to 32 inch, and after being named Mr Sleek 2019 for the local group he has now been entered into the national competition - the winner of which will scoop £3k.

The 57-year-old said he was "thrilled" to win the local competition and said the group was the key to his success, but added changing his life was the biggest achievement.

He said: "Being voted for by the other members of the group is really great because it's thanks to them and their support and our consultant Amy that I have stayed committed to losing weight.

"As a man, joining a slimming group it is quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it's one of the best decisions I've ever made."

Slimming World's annual Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek competitions recognise members who have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident.

Mike followed an eating plan that encourages members to enjoy pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish, fruit and veg.

The idea is that slimmers are able to lose weight without going hungry, and are still able to enjoy the occasional treat.

Amy Jefferies, who runs the slimming group, said: "I've no doubt that he will inspire other people to lose weight too and show that whether you've got a little or a lot of weight to lose, slimming down can make a big difference to how you feel and really boost your confidence."

She added that Mike is happier, healthier and fitter, and the group loves to hear about the 10k runs he now does.

"Christmas is a time of year for getting dressed up and having a good time," Amy continued.

"However, I know a lot of my members have told me they'd often dread it because they felt uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad.

"This year I know Mike will feel completely different from previous years.

I hope he will be accepting every invitation he receives and showing off his fabulous new zest for life - he definitely lives up to his new title Mr Sleek."