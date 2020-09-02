CCTV images released after victim pushed and spat on in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police belive this man may be able to help with their enquiries following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Following an assault in Welwyn Garden City in which a man pushed and spat at someone, police have released photos of a man who might be able to help their enquiries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts police belive this man may be able to help with their enquiries following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police Herts police belive this man may be able to help with their enquiries following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Between approximately 3.10pm and 3.30pm on Sunday July 26, a man entered the Three shop in the Howard Centre where he became involved in a dispute with the victim – a man in his twenties.

The offender became verbally aggressive and pushed and spat at the victim.

You may also want to watch:

He then walked off through the nearby alleyway in the direction of McDonalds.

PC Mike Thomas, who is investigating, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time of the offence and we would like to speak to him. He could have vital information that will assist our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or have information about the assault, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing me at michael.thomas2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/58826/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.