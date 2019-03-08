Advanced search

Man jailed after being found with Class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 13:25 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 10 April 2019

Hakeem Kadri, 33, of Murphy Street in London, has been sentenced to five years and seven months in prison for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

A man has been sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after being found with Class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City.

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hakeem Kadri, 33, of Murphy Street in London, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday, April 4, for trial and sentencing for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Kadri was stopped by officers from specialist unit Operation Scorpion in Hollybush Lane on November 2, 2018.

He was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Ben Dransfield, who investigated the case, said: “Hertfordshire Constabulary takes a strong stance against drug dealing and the Operation Scorpion team work tirelessly to target those suspected of committing drugs offences.

“I hope that this sentence reassures residents that we will do all we can to take drugs off our streets.

“If you suspect that drugs activity is taking place in your local area, please never hesitate to report it to us.

“You might just have the missing piece of the jigsaw that allows us to catch an offender.”

You can report information about drugs through the non-emergency number 101 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

