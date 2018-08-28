Suspended sentence for Welwyn Garden City man over ABH offence

A man has been given a suspended sentence after assaulting a woman in Welwyn Garden City.

St Albans Magistrates’ Court heard how Shawn James had caused serious injury to his victim in a domestic setting in Welwyn Garden City on August 1.

James, 47, of Greenfield, initially denied the assault, resulting in actual bodily harm, but then changed his plea to guilty.

At court on December 20, he was given a 22-week jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must also comply with the requirements within the supervision period of 18 months in that he must take part in a 30-day programme, entitled Building Better Relationships.

He must also participate in an activity, as required by a responsible officer, for up to 10 days.

James was ordered to pay victim services £115.

He must also pay court costs of £620.

No order for compensation was made.