Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

The arrest took place in Gypsy Moth Avenue Archant

A 59-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested yesterday on suspicion of sexual grooming.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to Gypsy Moth Avenue in Hatfield, following calls from members of the public.

The man had reportedly been making attempts to meet a girl he believed to be of around 12 to 14 years old.

The man is currently in police custody.