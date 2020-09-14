Advanced search

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

PUBLISHED: 17:36 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 14 September 2020

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man was arrested this week on suspicion of assault in the Woodhall area.

You may also want to watch:

Herts police were called at just after 5pm on Tuesday, September 8, to Twelve Acres to reports of an assault and a man making threats.

Officers attended and a 54-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Welwyn Hatfield’s Rolling Stones star tops the UK album charts again

The cover of The Rolling Stones' chart-topping reissue of album Goats Head Soup. Picture: EJacobs Photography

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Welwyn Hatfield’s Rolling Stones star tops the UK album charts again

The cover of The Rolling Stones' chart-topping reissue of album Goats Head Soup. Picture: EJacobs Photography

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Several small Welwyn Hatfield businesses benefit from grant scheme

A picture of the grant scheme winners. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Potters Bar champions again after big win over North Mymms

Teddy Duke took four wickets as North Mymms were bowled out quickly by Potters Bar. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Potters Bar driver charged with dangerous driving and GBH after crash

Police Car