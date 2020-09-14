Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man was arrested this week on suspicion of assault in the Woodhall area.

Herts police were called at just after 5pm on Tuesday, September 8, to Twelve Acres to reports of an assault and a man making threats.

Officers attended and a 54-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.