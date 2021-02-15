News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Have you found all the bears hidden around the town's parks?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 3:02 PM February 15, 2021   
Bear hunt

Are you going to go on a bear hunt? - Credit: Jacqui Ingham

A family has launched a 'bear hunt' around Welwyn Garden City, which is proving to be very popular.

WGC bear hunt

These 25 bears, knitted by Jacqui's sister Tina, have been hidden in four locations across Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Jacqui Ingham

Jacqui Ingham and her daughter have hidden 25 knitted bears in four locations across Welwyn Garden City.

The hope is that while there isn't much to do in lockdown, families can enjoy going on a bear hunt to find them all.

Jacqui decided to organise her own bear hunt after her sister Tina Thomas held one successfully where she lives in Scotland, and she thought that her grandchildren would love it.

Lockdown bear hunt map

Seven bears can be found at Stanborough Lakes, Panshanger (Moneyhole) and Sherrardspark Wood, four can be found at Lagoon. - Credit: Jacqui Ingham

She said: "We called it ‘Elsa and Jack's bear hunt’ after my two grandchildren. I knew it would help to encourage people to go out for a walk and give people something to do.

"At such a depressing time we wanted to lift everyone’s spirits and I think we certainly have!

"They are all easy for children to find, once you find one the others aren’t too far away.

"We are all blown away by the response. It’s amazing how some little knitted bears have brought so much joy to everyone."

Bear Hunt Welwyn

Jacqui's bear hunt has proved to be very popular in local Facebook groups - Credit: Jacqui Ingham

Seven bears can be found around Stanborough Lakes, Panshanger (Moneyhole Lane) and Sherrardspark Wood, and four bears can be found in Lagoon.

bear hunt game

One of 25 bears to be found. - Credit: Jacqui Ingham


