Annual fundraiser for Lister Hospital's children’s ward proves another success

Published: 5:30 PM January 11, 2021

A Welwyn Garden City mum has had another successful fundraiser for Lister Hospital's children’s ward in Stevenage.

Vikki Mason said she cannot believe the generosity of the town despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "My son Elliot spends most of his life in hospital, as well as most Christmases in the hospital so we have fundraisers every birthday.

"COVID stopped this year's fundraiser so I came up with a Christmas Gift collection this year instead. I was overwhelmed with gifts that I have dropped off after collecting them for a few weeks and have taken two loads to Lister Hospital children’s ward."

This would be the third year that Vikki has supported the people who take care of Elliot, who was five on September 27 and suffers from two rare chromosome disorders.

"This is my new tradition after spending many Christmases in hospital so its so good to give back. Lister is amazing and without Great Ormond Street Hospital's help we would not have got him this far."

Elliot, five, suffers from two rare Chromosome disorders - Credit: Vikki Mason



