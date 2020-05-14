Welwyn Garden City woman runs marathon during lockdown for mental health charity

A Welwyn Garden City woman has run the length of a marathon around the town in lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week, to raise money for charity Mind in Mid Herts.

Becca Hayden, who hadn’t planned or trained to run the marathon this year, decided to take on the 2.6 challenge and run the full marathon around Welwyn Garden City.

The marathon took Becca a swift three hours and 41 minutes to complete and she raised over £280 for the mental health charity.

Becca said: “Everyone who is a key worker during these times is doing so much for everyone, so I decided to come out of my comfort zone and run the marathon for Mind in Mid Herts to just give a little back.”

Sharn Tomlinson, chief executive of Mind in Mid Herts, said: “It means so much to us when people recognise the work we do and want to support us and it is especially important to raise awareness of mental health during this difficult time.

“We have been working hard to adapt, develop and redesign our services to meet the needs of people who are socially isolated and in lockdown.”

Mind in Mid Herts has changed and adapted all its services to continue to support the people of Hertfordshire’s mental health.

They have a wide range of free services including mental health live and online Living Well courses to give people the tools to keep well, one to one telephone calls and online social groups.

It also runs live and online mindfulness for all frontline workers including carers, blue light workers, funeral workers, health and social care workers and the NHS workforce.

Mind in Mid Herts are endeavouring to raise much needed funds to continue to offer all their services for free.

Access and engagement manager, Adele Hemmings, said “If half of Hertfordshire donated a £1 we would receive £500,000.

“This money would allow us to continue offering much needed services for free during this difficult time while also helping us to support more people who are in need of our services.”

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and Mind in Mid Herts has a number of ways you can have fun and get involved.

To find out more about fundraising or the services Mind in Mid Herts offers go to www.mindinmidherts.org.uk.

Alternatively email: fundraising@mindinmidherts.org.uk.