Armed police called as suspected Welwyn Garden City knifeman arrested

Herts officers, including an armed policing unit, were called at 6.25pm yesterday to Cole Green Lane in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant Archant

Armed police were called to a shopping precinct in Welwyn Garden City last night after reports that a man had a knife - making an arrest at the scene.

Herts officers, including an armed policing unit, were called at 6.25pm yesterday to Cole Green Lane, with a knife recovered from the scene.

A 34-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was subsequently arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in police custody at this time.