Armed police called as suspected Welwyn Garden City knifeman arrested

PUBLISHED: 13:50 05 October 2019

Herts officers, including an armed policing unit, were called at 6.25pm yesterday to Cole Green Lane in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Archant

Armed police were called to a shopping precinct in Welwyn Garden City last night after reports that a man had a knife - making an arrest at the scene.

Herts officers, including an armed policing unit, were called at 6.25pm yesterday to Cole Green Lane, with a knife recovered from the scene.

A 34-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was subsequently arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in police custody at this time.

