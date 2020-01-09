CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Welwyn Garden City

Detectives have today released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Welwyn Garden City.

One or more burglars attempted to break into a property in Knella Road at around 5am on Saturday, December 28.

They also attempted to open the driver's side door of a Range Rover, which was parked outside the address.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information which could assist enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any other information, is asked to email Det Con Christopher Aherne at christopher.aherne@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the police non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/116031/19.