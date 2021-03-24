News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Garden City John Lewis survives as retailer announces closures

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:38 PM March 24, 2021    Updated: 1:43 PM March 24, 2021
John Lewis store

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google

Welwyn Garden City's John Lewis is not among those that are set to close after the retail giant announced eight stores would not reopen when lockdown eases.

In a statement this morning, the company revealed that stores in Ashford, Tunbridge Wells, Basingstoke, Chester, Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York would close, with more than 1,400 jobs at risk.  

There had been concern that Welwyn Garden City’s store would be among those to go after sources close to the retailer admitted back in November that it was ‘highly unlikely’ all 50 sites would remain. 

Shoppers will be delighted with the news that the department store on Bridge Road has survived the latest round of closure, with John Lewis announcing it would be one of 34 sites reopening on April 12 - subject to government guidance. 

The company has been hit hard by the pandemic, reporting their first ever annual loss of £517m for the year to January.

