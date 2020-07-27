Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police Archant

A crash has taken place near Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis and one person has been trapped and since released.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts Fire was mobilised when a car collided with a wall with one person stuck inside the vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City firefighters extricated the casualty and made scene safe, while assisting East of England NHS Ambulance Trust.

Campus West, Bridge Road and Osbourne Way were all closed while emergency services attended the scene and delays are still on-going.

Police were called at around 1pm today and put in place road closures.

The closures were lifted at around 3pm.