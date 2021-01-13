John Lewis suspends click and collect over coronavirus concerns

Published: 12:10 PM January 13, 2021

Retailer John Lewis has temporarily stopped its click and collect service in a bid to help reduce reasons for non essential travel.

In addition their in-home services and installations teams will now carry out a significantly reduced range of activities in customers’ homes, pausing services which are not essential to the health and wellbeing of customers and their families.

The decision affects all John Lewis stores including Welwyn Garden City's, as of the end of yesterday.

Andrew Murphy, executive director, operations said: “We’ve listened carefully to the clear change in tone and emphasis of the views and information shared by the UK’s governments in recent days.

"While we recognise that the detail of formal guidance has not changed, we feel it is right for us - and in the best interests of our Partners and customers - to take proactive steps to further enhance our covid-security and related operational policies.”