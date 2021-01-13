News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

John Lewis suspends click and collect over coronavirus concerns

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:10 PM January 13, 2021   
John Lewis store

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google

Retailer John Lewis has temporarily stopped its click and collect service in a bid to help reduce reasons for non essential travel.

In addition their in-home services and installations teams will now carry out a significantly reduced range of activities in customers’ homes, pausing services which are not essential to the health and wellbeing of customers and their families.

The decision affects all John Lewis stores including Welwyn Garden City's, as of the end of yesterday.

Andrew Murphy, executive director, operations said: “We’ve listened carefully to the clear change in tone and emphasis of the views and information shared by the UK’s governments in recent days.

"While we recognise that the detail of formal guidance has not changed, we feel it is right for us - and in the best interests of our Partners and customers - to take proactive steps to further enhance our covid-security and related operational policies.”

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Retail
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Penalised for being successful' says White Horse manager after landlord...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

'Resourcing issues' delaying post in certain postcodes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus