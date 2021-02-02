Work begins to refurbish Howardsgate poster booths

Published: 12:00 PM February 2, 2021

The poster booths in Welwyn Garden City town centre are finally undergoing refurbishment thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The project is organised by the Welwyn Garden City Society, who said that the booths' "deteriorating condition has reflected adversely on the town centre".

No one was willing to maintain the booths as their ownership was unclear, but the situation was finally resolved and they were acquired by the society following a successful bid to the HLF.

The booths were designed by Louis de Soissons, the town's designer and architect, and were erected in Howardsgate to commemorate the Festival of Britain in 1951.

They were intended to bring a touch of colour to the town centre at a time when the country was still suffering under wartime regulations.

Work on the booths is dependent in part on reasonable weather, but the project is aimed to be finished by early spring.