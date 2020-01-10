Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City to host Holocaust Memorial Day event

PUBLISHED: 08:50 12 January 2020

Last year's Holocaust Memorial Day event. Picture: Kevin Lines

Last year's Holocaust Memorial Day event. Picture: Kevin Lines

Kevin Lines Photography

The annual ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day will take place on The Campus in Welwyn Garden City on Monday, January 27.

Special performances by local school children based on this year's theme of 'Stand Together' will start off the Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations during an invitation-only event at Hawthorne Theatre.

The memorial ceremony will then be at 11am on The Campus, paying tribute to all those affected by genocide both past and present.

This year's Holocaust Memorial Day marks 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, and the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.

The mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Cllr Roger Trigg, said: "Historically persecutors often sought to create a divide between those targeted and their neighbours, effectively fostering a mind-set of 'us vs them', as the Nazis did in the lead up to the Holocaust.

"Today, with increasing division in communities across the UK and the world, the theme of 'Stand Together' resonates more than ever.

"We must never forget what people have to go through, both now and throughout history.

"I'd like to invite everyone in our community to come along and take part in this act of remembrance."

The ceremony will start with a welcome and introduction, followed by readings, two minutes' silence as a mark of respect, then the releasing of symbolic peace doves by the mayor.

After the ceremony there will be refreshments at Campus West and the opportunity to browse the 'Stand Together' art exhibition in the Terrace Suite, which runs until February 2.

If you'd like to submit artworks for the 'Stand Together' exhibition at Campus West, please contact communitypartnerships@welhat.gov.uk.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, January 20.

More information on Holocaust Memorial Day can be found at hmd.org.uk.

