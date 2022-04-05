A history of Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club as centenary nears

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club is inviting players past and present to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary later this month.

Members both current and past are attending a celebratory day of hockey at the De Haviland Sports Ground, followed by a gala dinner at Tewin Bury Farm on April 30.

The club’s roots can be traced by to the early days of Welwyn Garden City, when the early settlers of Sir Ebenezer Howard’s new town on a farmer’s field – now Handside Playing Fields and the home of Welwyn Rugby Club – to play mixed hockey.

Men’s and women’s teams formed in the years preceding the Second World War, before the club virtually disbanded with plenty seeing wartime service from 1939 to 1945.

Welwyn Garden City's ladies' team of 1965/66. - Credit: Sue Owen

Hockey resumed in 1946 and at a new home, with the teams playing on two rented grass council pitches at King George V Playing Fields.

This signalled an era of dramatic expansion for the club as numbers swelled, new teams were formed and a second-hand wooden pavilion was introduced to improve facilities.

Throughout the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s, both men’s and ladies’ teams prospered, culminating in six men’s and four ladies’ teams using five grass pitches.

The club started on grass pitches before switching to artificial surfaces. - Credit: Ian Smets

In the 1971/72 season, Welwyn Garden celebrated their Golden Jubilee as the Ladies 1st XI took on a touring team from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The early 1990s saw a period of change, as the men’s and women’s teams merged to form the current setup of the club, while matches were played on all-weather playing surfaces at Gosling Sports Park following a change to league rules.

Action from a Doctors v Nurses charity match set up by the club. - Credit: Ian Smets

The club stayed at the Gosling for 12 seasons, during which time the men’s first-team mirrored the achievements of their female counterparts in securing Premier League status.

The club’s mixed team also enjoyed a fruitful end to the 90s, as they won the Timpson National Mixed Plate Competition Final at the national hockey stadium in Milton Keynes.

The club currently plays its games at the Herts Sports Village. - Credit: Rob Sansom

In 2005, with Gosling Sports Centre no longer able to provide a compliant playing surface, the club became the first users of a new generation sand-filled pitch at the Herts Sports Village.

As the club takes its next steps into a new era post-centenary, they are hoping to end their nomadic existence by finding a new home with much-needed facilities.

If any former players wish to join the centenary celebrations, contactcommunications@wgchockeyclub.co.uk.