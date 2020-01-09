Multiple van tool thefts in one night in Welwyn Garden City

There were four recorded incidents on tools being stolen from vans in Welwyn Garden City overnight between January 7 and 8.

Of the four incidents, three of them took place in close proximity to each other.

One took place in Haymeads and there were no signs of forced entry but tools were stolen.

Two thefts took place in Oakdale, which had entry forced in both, with tools stolen from one and tools and a radio stolen from the other.

The fourth incident took place in Longlands Road, which had a forced entry and tools were stolen.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police would always advise people to remove tools and valuables from vehicles when leaving them unattended.

Further advice and information is available at herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/Advice/Crime-prevention/Protect-your-property/Van-security