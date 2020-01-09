Advanced search

Multiple van tool thefts in one night in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 06:54 10 January 2020

Four vans were broken into and tools stolen in a single night.

Four vans were broken into and tools stolen in a single night.

Archant

There were four recorded incidents on tools being stolen from vans in Welwyn Garden City overnight between January 7 and 8.

Of the four incidents, three of them took place in close proximity to each other.

One took place in Haymeads and there were no signs of forced entry but tools were stolen.

You may also want to watch:

Two thefts took place in Oakdale, which had entry forced in both, with tools stolen from one and tools and a radio stolen from the other.

The fourth incident took place in Longlands Road, which had a forced entry and tools were stolen.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police would always advise people to remove tools and valuables from vehicles when leaving them unattended.

Further advice and information is available at herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/Advice/Crime-prevention/Protect-your-property/Van-security

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Multiple van tool thefts in one night in Welwyn Garden City

Four vans were broken into and tools stolen in a single night.

Over 80 per cent of draft Local Plan sites put forward by developers rejected by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Two sites being proposed in Welwyn by officers for development. Picture: WHBC.

New video series highlights Hertfordshire-wide efforts to get healthy in 2020

Herts County Council have released short videos to encourage residents to get healthier in 2020. Picture: Herts County Council

Closure order secured on Welwyn Garden City flat following stabbing

Police have secured a closure order on a flat in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City after a man was stabbed. Picture: Herts police

CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Welwyn Garden City

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists