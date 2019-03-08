Twelve-year-old boy is victim of hit and run in Welwyn Garden City

A 12-year-old was injured in a hit and run on Longlands Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A 12-year-old boy has been the victim of a hit and run in Welwyn Garden City.

Sometime between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Sunday, August 25, the preteen was struck by a vehicle on Longlands Road.

He fell into a parked car and suffered cuts, grazes and an abdominal injury.

The car was a blue estate, possibly a Ford Focus, with a ladder on the roof. After the crash it carried on travelling towards Ludwick Way.

It was driven by a white man wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses.

Herts police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Scott Herbert from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "Thankfully the boy was not more seriously injured during the incident but he has been left shaken by what happened.

"We are carrying out enquiries to trace the vehicle and the driver and are appealing for anyone who may be able to assist to please come forward

"Did you see the incident itself, or see the vehicle in the area around the time? We'd be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or CCTV footage."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ISR 822 of 25 August.