Redevelopment planned for Herts police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City

An artist's impression of the redeveloped Herts police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police Archant

A full business case for the redevelopment of Herts police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City will be prepared, including applying to the council for planning permission for the site in Stanborough Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A plan for the redeveloped Herts police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police A plan for the redeveloped Herts police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Work began two years ago on the project, which will be the most ambitious building project undertaken by Herts police in a generation.

With an ambition to create a Community Safety Hub, it will combine the constabulary headquarters along with office space for other Herts partners.

David Lloyd, police and crime commissioner, said: "Developing a Community Safety Hub on purpose built sites would allow the police and partners to work more effectively together, in modernised and improved facilities, which would further improve public safety.

"The current HQ buildings have reached the end of their economic life and are expensive and inefficient to run. The new facilities are designed to remain fit for purpose for the next 60 years."

You may also want to watch:

Several modern buildings would be retained on the site, but three of the large administration blocks and five smaller buildings, all built in the early 1970s, are set to be demolished. The current facilities would require a backlog of repairs costing £15 million.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: "This project aims to be a cost effective way to provide modern and efficient facilities to help deliver effective future policing for Herts.

"The capacity for shared accommodation with partners has the potential to provide further improvements in joined up services for our public, alongside better working conditions for our staff."

Current functions on the site are the senior officer and command teams, the force control room and units including major crime, scientific services and victim services, as well as operational support departments such as finance, fleet, training and development.

Benefits of the redevelopment include reduced annual running costs, an improved accessibility for staff and the public, supporting joint working with partners and meeting modern environmental standards.

If the business case is given the final approval next year, building work will be due to start in 2021 and take approximately three years to complete.