Golf day raises money for Welwyn Garden City disability charity

The Bogeymen winners of the charity golf day for Welwyn Garden City-based Hertfordshire Action on Disability, from left to right: John Davies, Joe Kerridge, Paul Baker and Rick Harragin. Picture: Presstige PR Archant

An annual golf day raised nearly £3,500 for a Welwyn Garden City-based disability charity.

The 13th annual charity golf day was held last week at Stocks House, Aldbury, to raise money for Hertfordshire Action on Disability (HAD).

The winning team, named The Bogeyman, finished with a team score of 100 points, and Captain Joe Kerridge took home the prize for best individual score, with 41 points.

Runners up were last year's winners Leeders, with 94, and four teams were tied in third place with 92 points.

After a barbecue lunch and prize-giving, the money was raised through a sports-themed auction, and will go towards HAD's work enabling older and disabled people to lead an independent life.

Event organiser Paul Bishop said: "I think everyone enjoyed the day. I've been trying to persuade Joe and his pals to take part in the event since 2007, so you could say their performance was worth waiting for!"