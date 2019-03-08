Advanced search

Latest Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

PUBLISHED: 09:01 10 March 2019

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates’ Court and are published without prejudice.

Tashan Moneygan-Matthews: 29, of Elliott Close, Welwyn Garden City.

Possession of five wraps of diamorphine in WGC on March 10.

Intentionally obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty in WGC on March 10.

Fined £200.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Bevin King: 31, of Chipmunk Chase, Hatfield.

Failed to give a blood sample during the course of an investigation when suspected of having driven a vehicle in Hatfield on July 14.

Failed to turn up at court on October 18.

Fined £300.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £770 court costs.

Banned from driving for 17 months.

Andrew Sparks: 25, of Hillcrest, Hatfield.

On October 17, used a Ford Focus when there was no insurance and while banned from driving.

Fined £433.

Ordered to pay victim services £43 and £85 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Sparks is under curfew for 19 weeks.

Lawrence Coulthard: 28, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on September 27 and November 8.

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Jason West: 27, of Westfield, Welwyn Garden City.

Without reasonable excuse, attended a location in WGC on January 22 at 3.30pm, which he was banned from doing by a non-molestation order.

Community order made.

West must participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer for up to 15 days.

Fined £300.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £85 court costs.

Sara Lingham: 29, of Buttercup Close, Hatfield.

Stole alcohol worth £16 from Asda in Hatfield on December 15.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £16 and £20 to victim services.

Kayley Turner: 36, of Ely Close, Hatfield.

Stole coffee worth £48 from Co-op in Hatfield on January 28.

Ordered to pay compensation of £48 and £20 court costs.

Whitney Antwiwaa: 28, of Kimptons Close, Potters Bar.

Applied for a job involving vulnerable people despite being barred from such activity in Potters Bar on August 29 in 2017.

Discharged conditionally for two years.

Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £85 court costs.

Rebecca Lansbury: 55, of Birchwood Close, Hatfield.

Drove a white Ford Fiesta in Gypsy Moth Avenue, Hatfield, on February 2 while over the drink drive limit.

Lansbury had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 36 months.

Tracey Hagarty: 44, of Chace Avenue, Potters Bar.

Caused damage to a vehicle in Potters Bar on September 15.

Ordered to pay compensation of £950.

