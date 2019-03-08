Latest Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results
PUBLISHED: 09:01 10 March 2019
Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates’ Court and are published without prejudice.
Tashan Moneygan-Matthews: 29, of Elliott Close, Welwyn Garden City.
Possession of five wraps of diamorphine in WGC on March 10.
Intentionally obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty in WGC on March 10.
Fined £200.
Ordered to pay victim services £30.
Bevin King: 31, of Chipmunk Chase, Hatfield.
Failed to give a blood sample during the course of an investigation when suspected of having driven a vehicle in Hatfield on July 14.
Failed to turn up at court on October 18.
Fined £300.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £770 court costs.
Banned from driving for 17 months.
Andrew Sparks: 25, of Hillcrest, Hatfield.
On October 17, used a Ford Focus when there was no insurance and while banned from driving.
Fined £433.
Ordered to pay victim services £43 and £85 court costs.
Six penalty points issued.
Sparks is under curfew for 19 weeks.
Lawrence Coulthard: 28, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.
Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on September 27 and November 8.
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months.
Jason West: 27, of Westfield, Welwyn Garden City.
Without reasonable excuse, attended a location in WGC on January 22 at 3.30pm, which he was banned from doing by a non-molestation order.
Community order made.
West must participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer for up to 15 days.
Fined £300.
Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £85 court costs.
Sara Lingham: 29, of Buttercup Close, Hatfield.
Stole alcohol worth £16 from Asda in Hatfield on December 15.
Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.
Discharged conditionally for six months.
Ordered to pay compensation of £16 and £20 to victim services.
Kayley Turner: 36, of Ely Close, Hatfield.
Stole coffee worth £48 from Co-op in Hatfield on January 28.
Ordered to pay compensation of £48 and £20 court costs.
Whitney Antwiwaa: 28, of Kimptons Close, Potters Bar.
Applied for a job involving vulnerable people despite being barred from such activity in Potters Bar on August 29 in 2017.
Discharged conditionally for two years.
Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £85 court costs.
Rebecca Lansbury: 55, of Birchwood Close, Hatfield.
Drove a white Ford Fiesta in Gypsy Moth Avenue, Hatfield, on February 2 while over the drink drive limit.
Lansbury had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Fined £120.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Banned from driving for 36 months.
Tracey Hagarty: 44, of Chace Avenue, Potters Bar.
Caused damage to a vehicle in Potters Bar on September 15.
Ordered to pay compensation of £950.
