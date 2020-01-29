Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords to close

PUBLISHED: 15:05 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 29 January 2020

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks.

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks.

Archant

Halfords in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to be closing down next month.

The store, located in the town centre, will be closing on February 10.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Halfords said: "We can confirm that we will not be renewing the lease at our Welwyn Garden City store which closes on February 10.

"Our colleagues are aware of this decision and we'll be relocating them to alternative locations.

"We have four shops within 10-20 minutes' drive and we are looking forward to welcoming customers at these stores in Hertford, Stevenage, St Albans and Luton."

The announcement of closure of the store comes just over two weeks after the Debenhams store in Welwyn Garden City also closed.

Most Read

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

Crash closes A414 near Welwyn Garden City

The A414 near Cole Green is closed eastbound towards Hertford after a crash, with delays back towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Harry Rutter

National Lottery funding awarded to renovate Welwyn Garden City poster booths

The poster booths were designed in the 1950s. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

Crash closes A414 near Welwyn Garden City

The A414 near Cole Green is closed eastbound towards Hertford after a crash, with delays back towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Harry Rutter

National Lottery funding awarded to renovate Welwyn Garden City poster booths

The poster booths were designed in the 1950s. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Free creative workshops for young people as Year of Culture kicks off

Free creative workshops are to be offered at museums in Stevenage and Hatfield, among others. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s Halfords to close

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks.

Hertsmere hosts candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day

The candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography 2019

Welwyn Garden City end barren spell with thumping win over Broxbourne

Dave Allmand-Smith smashed four goals in Welwyns comprehensive win over Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City travel plans focus on cycleways

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24