Welwyn Garden City's Halfords to close

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks. Archant

Halfords in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to be closing down next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store, located in the town centre, will be closing on February 10.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Halfords said: "We can confirm that we will not be renewing the lease at our Welwyn Garden City store which closes on February 10.

"Our colleagues are aware of this decision and we'll be relocating them to alternative locations.

"We have four shops within 10-20 minutes' drive and we are looking forward to welcoming customers at these stores in Hertford, Stevenage, St Albans and Luton."

The announcement of closure of the store comes just over two weeks after the Debenhams store in Welwyn Garden City also closed.