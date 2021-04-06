Gym manager 'eagerly awaiting' reopening on April 12
- Credit: Anytime Fitness WGC
A Welwyn Garden City gym manager has shared his excitement over the reopening of gyms on April 12.
John Turner from Anytime Fitness WGC is preparing to safely welcome back the members of the community, even offering new and existing members a free training plan to ease and support them back into a fitness regime.
The ‘Revive’ plan will offer in-club, at home and outdoor cardio workouts to help people transition back into the health club environment after a significant time away.
“We’re eagerly awaiting the chance to welcome back the community,” said John Turner. “The safety of the public is our number one priority and we hope people feel comfortable with the range of safety measures that will be in place.
“We want to make sure everyone feels supported when they return to our clubs and the training plan we’ve created is to help people gradually build up to their previous levels of fitness and get back into a routine.
"With darker nights and adverse weather, this has arguably been the toughest lockdown yet to stay active and we’re looking forward to helping improve the physical and wellbeing of the nation as we hopefully begin to emerge into more positive times.”
You may also want to watch:
Demonstrating the safety of indoor health and leisure facilities, data published from ukactive showed that across over 75 million visits to gyms and leisure facilities between July 2020 and January 2021, there was a COVID-19 prevalence rate of just 1.7 cases per 100,000 visits.
Visitors to Anytime Fitness WGC will find spaced equipment to ensure social distancing, significantly upweighted internal cleaning regimes, capacity management and increased ventilation.
