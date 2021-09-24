Welwyn Garden City gym smashes target distance in charity cycle challenge

Published: 4:15 PM September 24, 2021

Anytime Fitness WGC threw its doors open on National Fitness Day to offer free access to the public and to invite people take part in a fun fitness challenge for charity.

Anytime Fitness, which has over 180 locations across the UK and Ireland, challenged the nation to collectively cover the distance of the British Isles coastline in 24 hours.

Anytime Fitness WGC manager John Turner - Credit: Anytime Fitness WGC

The gym had a target distance of 175km but smashed that with a total distance of 265.5km and raised £119.31 for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and Happy Days Children’s Charity.

Before the event general manager at Anytime Fitness WGC, John Turner said: "There’s some friendly competition between us and the other Anytime Fitness clubs, so we hope the local community can help us be the most active club in the nation and rack up the most miles!”

2021 marks the tenth anniversary of National Fitness Day, an annual event by UKActive who want the UK to become the most active nation in the world by 2030.



