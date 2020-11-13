Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City gym and members raise hundreds for Herts charities

PUBLISHED: 11:01 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 13 November 2020

Anyime Fitness Welwyn Garden City is located in The Howard Centre. Picture: Robert Mills

Anyime Fitness Welwyn Garden City is located in The Howard Centre. Picture: Robert Mills

Robert Mills Photography

An independent Welwyn Garden City gym has raised hundreds for charity after donating gym fees members offered to continue to paying throughout lockdown.

Anytime Fitness Welwyn Garden City has raised over £800 for three Hertfordshire based charities thanks to the generosity of its members.

The gym, located in the Howard Centre, was forced to close on November 5 as part of the second national lockdown and has frozen all member payments for the duration of the closure.

However, some its members have generously offered their December monthly payments to support the gym and the team at Anytime Fitness has chosen to donate 100 per cent of this money to The Willow Foundation, Herts Young Homeless and Suicide Prevention Herts.

“At such a challenging time for everyone, we’re grateful for the opportunity to support those in need,” said John Turner, general manager at Anytime Fitness Welwyn Garden City. “We can’t thank our generous members enough for offering to pay their December payment and support us.

“At this time, we felt it was the right thing to do to make sure this money benefits a broad range of people across Hertfordshire and took the decision to donate it all to three worthy charities.

“We’re so proud of the community feel within our gym and this is another shining example of the kind-hearted spirit of our members.”

In line with current Government advice, gyms are set to reopen on December 3.

