Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after collapsing at Welwyn Garden City pub

PUBLISHED: 12:38 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 06 January 2020

A man collapsed at The Grove pub in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, last night. Picture: Google Street View

A man collapsed at The Grove pub in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, last night. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

A man collapsed in a Welwyn Garden City pub last night after being taken ill.

The ambulance service was called to The Grove pub in Hall Grove, just off Howlands, shortly after 8.10pm last night to reports that a man in his 70s had been taken ill.

You may also want to watch:

The police were also called to assist.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, before he was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further care.

No further information about the man's condition is currently available.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City to be protected

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Man taken to hospital after collapsing at Welwyn Garden City pub

A man collapsed at The Grove pub in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, last night. Picture: Google Street View

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City to be protected

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Man taken to hospital after collapsing at Welwyn Garden City pub

A man collapsed at The Grove pub in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, last night. Picture: Google Street View

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man taken to hospital after collapsing at Welwyn Garden City pub

A man collapsed at The Grove pub in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, last night. Picture: Google Street View

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Woody and Kleiny hit the road on E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip

Celebrity Coach Trip stars Woody and Kleiny with Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness, Amy and Jonathan Tapper, Antony Costa and Simon Webbe, Cici Coleman and Rustie Lee, and Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett. Picture: 12 Yard

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists