Man taken to hospital after collapsing at Welwyn Garden City pub

A man collapsed in a Welwyn Garden City pub last night after being taken ill.

The ambulance service was called to The Grove pub in Hall Grove, just off Howlands, shortly after 8.10pm last night to reports that a man in his 70s had been taken ill.

The police were also called to assist.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, before he was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further care.

No further information about the man's condition is currently available.