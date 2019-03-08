Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace joins London protesters in Global Climate Strike

Members of the Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace group took part in the Global Climate Strike. Picture: WGC Greenpeace Archant

The Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace group joined thousands of other environmental protesters to take to the streets as part of the Global Climate Strike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace group took part in the Global Climate Strike. Picture: WGC Greenpeace Members of the Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace group took part in the Global Climate Strike. Picture: WGC Greenpeace

Strikes took place around the world on Friday, September 25, with Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace members joining those in London calling for the government to take action to tackle the climate emergency.

Izabela Olszewska, who is from Poland and who has lived in Welwyn Garden City for 14 years, volunteers for Greenpeace and attended the strike on Friday. She said: "I got involved in the strike to support children in their efforts and represent Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace in this event.

"It is important that as many people as possible go to the street and demand change in environmental policies. The strike went very well. The spirit was incredible - people were friendly but determined.

"It was actually very moving when people were stopping us to thank us for going to the streets."

Members of the Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace group took part in the Global Climate Strike. Picture: WGC Greenpeace Members of the Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace group took part in the Global Climate Strike. Picture: WGC Greenpeace

You may also want to watch:

The UK strikes are led by the UK Student Climate Network, and supported by Greenpeace and other environmental NGOs (non-governmental organisations). Schoolchildren around the world took part in the strike, inspired by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Local Greenpeace group co-ordinator Alison Hockley said: "It was the most inspiring thing to see so many young children standing up for their futures, all lined along the barricades outside Westminster.

"Surely there's no stronger message that we need to address climate change now. I'm glad we could be there to support them."

Welwyn Hatfield Labour Party parliamentary candidate Rosie Newbigging said: "The climate strikes and protests across the UK and the rest of the world were a magnificent display of solidarity with our precious planet. There is no planet B!

"The Amazon is on fire, our environment is being ravaged and it is the poorest of the world who bear the brunt of the impact of climate change. I joined school students, workers and activists last Friday.

"I fully support school students striking and would love to see local strikes and protests in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield next time. The planet is our most precious resource and young people, inspired by Greta Thunberg, are leading the way.

"I commend Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace in the work they are doing to save the planet. They have my full support."