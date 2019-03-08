Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City girl chops her hair off for charity

PUBLISHED: 06:48 25 March 2019

Ronnie and her very long hair.

Ronnie and her very long hair.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City girl is having 12 inches cut off her hair so she can give it to the Little Princess Trust.

Ronnie Elliott, seven, of Cowper Road, decided she wanted to give her hair to the charity which makes wigs for children with cancer and other conditions.

The big chop is taking place on March 27 at Stonehills, who are cutting the hair free of charge in support of the cause.

Cheryl Quantick, front of house at Stonehills, said: “We are always happy to provide this service.

“Not only are we cutting their hair, but it makes a real difference.

“The hair goes to make such a positive impact on other children’s lives.”

Ronnie has raised £65 so far.

Her mum, Stacey Elliott, said: “The decision Ronnie has made to have her beautiful hair cut off makes me so proud.

“She is a little girl with such a big heart.”

To support Ronnie visit: www.gofundme.com/ronnies-hair-donations

