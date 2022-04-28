Welwyn Garden City: 12-year-old schoolgirl missing

Nadia has been missing since 7.30am this morning. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A 12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been missing since 7.30am this morning (Thursday, April 28).

Nadia was last seen leaving her home address wearing a blue school blazer, a blue, green and white checked shirt, white socks and black shoes.

She was also carrying a a cream and green backpack.

Nadia is described as 4ft 8ins tall, slim, with long blonde hair which is likely to be worn in a ponytail.

Hertfordshire Police is asking the public to help trace her.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Nadia, is with her now, or has information about where she has been to call 999 immediately.

Nadia has been missing since 7.30am this morning. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A statement from Hertfordshire Police read: "If you believe you are with Nadia now, have seen her in the last few moments, or have information about where she has been, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 217 of April 28."