Little Welwyn Garden City Rapunzel hopes hair donation will make another girl ‘feel like a princess’

A young Welwyn Garden City-based girl has given up her dream of looking like Rapunzel, instead choosing to cut her locks for charity.

Annabel had always wanted to have her hair down to her kneecaps to look like her favourite princess, but she changed her mined when she found out that girls who have to undergo chemotherapy lose their hair.

The seven-year-old was determined to help and made the decision to cut her hair off and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

She also knew they needed money to make a wig out of her hair so her mum set up a Just Giving page for her.

On Saturday August 15, they went to Stonehills Hairdressers in Welwyn Garden City and Bianca gave her a beautiful haircut.

Annabel not only managed to donate 13 inches of hair, but she also raised a massive £240 – her original target was £50.

She hopes her hair will make another girl feel like a princess.