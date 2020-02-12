Police called after two men behave 'suspiciously' towards 11-year-old girl

The incident took place yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White Archant

An 11-year-old girl in Welwyn Garden City was reportedly approached by two men yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 5.20pm to reports of two men behaving suspiciously in Knightsfield Road.

You may also want to watch:

It was reported that an 11-year-old girl had been walking down the road when two men allegedly made inappropriate comments towards her.

Inspector Wayne Nash, of the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Of course, an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern among the community.

"This must have been a very frightening situation for the young girl.

"We will be visiting the family today to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident."