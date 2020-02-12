Police called after two men behave 'suspiciously' towards 11-year-old girl
PUBLISHED: 17:01 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 12 February 2020
An 11-year-old girl in Welwyn Garden City was reportedly approached by two men yesterday.
Police were called at around 5.20pm to reports of two men behaving suspiciously in Knightsfield Road.
It was reported that an 11-year-old girl had been walking down the road when two men allegedly made inappropriate comments towards her.
Inspector Wayne Nash, of the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Of course, an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern among the community.
"This must have been a very frightening situation for the young girl.
"We will be visiting the family today to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident."