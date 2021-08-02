Free gift card when you park in Welwyn Garden City this summer

Published: 12:27 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM August 2, 2021

If you fancy doing a bit of shopping over the summer, why not park in Welwyn Garden City and earn yourself a £5 gift card?

A new partnership scheme between WHBC and the WGC Business Improvement District (BID) aims to encourage people to discover the town’s shopping and leisure facilities.

The £5 gift card can be spent at 30 businesses including Pizza Express, Waterstones and Clarks - Credit: WHBC

Every time visitors park in Hunters Bridge car park for three to four hours (at a charge of £2.50-£3.50), Monday to Friday after 9.30am, they can claim a £5 gift card to spend in the town centre.

Simply detach the voucher from your parking ticket or use an email receipt from the pay by phone app, and exchange for gift cards at The Kiosk (upstairs in the Howard Centre by the main escalators), Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm.

These can be used in one of the 30 participating businesses and up to five can be used in any one transaction.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “We continue to work tirelessly to support our local businesses and help get our town centres safely back on their feet. Across the country, high streets are feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus so now, more than ever, we need to continue to do all we can to encourage people to visit and shop local this summer.

“With so many changes to restrictions, it was difficult to get the scheme off the ground before Christmas but now, as we look ahead toward recovery, we hope its resurrection will give everyone an added incentive to enjoy all WGC has to offer.”

Welwyn Garden City BID manager Nicky Wolff, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support shown to our local businesses throughout the difficult times. We are very excited to be giving back to them. Every £5 Wonderful WGC Gift Card spent is an extra help to all our shops and businesses, and we encourage all visitors and residents to continue to show your love and support. We know people of WGC are proud to shop local and on behalf of our town centre businesses, we thank you!”

For full terms and conditions and a list of participating businesses, visit www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk