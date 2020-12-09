Human waste floods woman’s garden following blocked drain

Gemma, her daughters and her ex-partner Shane, who also lives at the property, have had to stay in a hotel after their garden was flooded by a blocked drain. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Welwyn Garden City mother-of-two has expressed her frustration at her housing association’s slow response following a blocked drain causing human waste to flood her garden.

Gemma's garden has been flooded with human waste. Picture: Supplied Gemma's garden has been flooded with human waste. Picture: Supplied

Gemma Gray said she and her two young children had to spend more than 24 hours in the flat which smells of “toxic human faeces”, all while not being able to use any water.

The property, located in Panshanger, is provided by The Guinness Partnership who told Gemma that someone would attend within 24 hours of her reporting the issue on December 6, but failed to do so.

Gemma said: “The Guinness Partnership have really let me down this time, called them yesterday to explain our main drain for six flats was blocked and has leaked all over my garden and is smelling very bad and coming into the property!

“I was told someone would attend within 24 hours but was told it should be sooner and they’ll get somebody out to me within the next four hours as it’s human waste.”

Gemma said the whole property now smells of human waste. Picture: Supplied Gemma said the whole property now smells of human waste. Picture: Supplied

Gemma feels it’s unsafe to have her two children in the property as they are both under the age of five and one of them is high risk.

“I have an environment fan fitted which brings fresh air in from outside and all it is doing is bringing in the smell of sewage which isn’t healthy for me or my children – one of my children has breathing problems for which the fan was fitted in the first place.

“We are unable to use the toilet, bath or use any water due to it coming back up my toilet or my bath! Our flat is smelling of pure and utter s**t! 24 hours later still not one person been out and still not able to use any water or toilet! Absolute joke!

“My daughters are four and two, my four-year-old is being forced to use a nappy as we are unable to use a toilet.

“We feel very sick as we are breathing in toxic human faeces from five other properties.”

A spokesperson from Guinness said at the time: “Our operatives attended yesterday evening, December 7, to assess the situation. The problem is being caused by the public sewer and we have contacted Thames Water to request that they urgently fix this.

“Our resident is aware of the situation and we have accommodated her, and her family, in a hotel until Thames Water fix the problem. We are sorry for the inconvenience and upset this has caused our resident.”

Speaking from the hotel Gemma mentioned the additional problem of not having any clean clothes because all of the ones they have ‘smell of human faeces and sewers’.

She also added that the problem is still not solved: “We’re getting no answers from them really. When we are speaking to them it’s like we’re being made to feel bad for asking what’s going on.

“Guinness aren’t very helpful at all.”

They are meant to be out the hotel by tomorrow at 12, but have yet to have an update on the situation.