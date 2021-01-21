Police attend funeral as residents voice concerns about 'social distancing'

Published: 1:46 PM January 21, 2021

Outside Our Lady, Queen of Apostles on Woodhall Lane, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Supplied

After residents raised concerns about social distancing at a funeral in Welwyn Garden City, police attended the scene.

Today, officers said they are working with partner agencies and the family, to ensure the safety of those attending Our Lady, Queen of Apostles on Woodhall Lane and that of the wider public.

And a Herts Police spokesperson warned: "Government restrictions around COVID-19 were reiterated as part of this and breaches will result in fines being enforced."

However, residents claim the situation is worrying given the pandemic and the limit of 30 people at a funeral.

Images from the day show lots of cars and people near the Church with no masks and a resident said: ""There are 500 people at this funeral. None of them are wearing face masks.

"I don't think it's fair at all when it's against the rules in England. I feel for the families who live locally as there is no social distance and there is lots of old people and children in the area."

Another man, living locally claimed restrictions back in July meant: "I had to attend a family member's funeral and we were only allowed 10 people. It's one rule for some and another for us. It just feels really unfair."