Welwyn Garden City man with autism treks to raise funds for National Autistic Society

PUBLISHED: 06:48 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 22 March 2019

Daniel Sadie and Martin Nicholas will both undertake the trek in September.Photo: Daniel Sadie

A Welwyn Garden City man is walking from Arizona to Las Vegas to raise money for people with autism.

Daniel Sadie, 29, of Meadway, who has learning difficulties and autism, is trekking 50 miles from Arizona to Las Vegas.

The walk through the USA canyons will involve five days of extreme challenge for Daniel.

Daniel lives with 24-hour support in his own home.

His friends and family are very much on board with raising the funds.

So far Daniel has raised well over £1,000 - towards the £4,000 he needs to raise - through a quiz night and his JustGiving page.

Daniel is keen to raise awareness and funds for the National Autistic Society.

Daniel was inspired by his dad who walked across the Great Wall of China to raise funds for the same charity.

The Chelsea fan and a Saracens supporter added: “This time I want to face up to a real challenge, not just physically, but also socially and mentally.

“I have to get much fitter by the start date, so those who know me will recognise that getting ready for the trek will be a major challenge in itself.

“Also, similar to many other people living with autism, I do not find social activities easy, so I will also have to prepare for living with a group of trekkers I have never met before, with all the issues that may entail.

“I am looking forward to the trek as I will see lots of beautiful sights.”

The managing director of Partners in Support, Martin Nicholas, is also doing the walk.

Martin said: “We always ask the people we support what their hopes are for the future.

“This is an aspiration of Daniel’s and I am really excited about doing the trek with him to enable him to achieve his dream.

“We are doing some training walks.

“In fact, I was at the gym at six this morning!”

Other fundraising activities will take place in the run up to the walk.

Daniel and Martin will begin their fifty mile walk on September 14 2019.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danieltrekforautism2019

