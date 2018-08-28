Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City fraudster who faked cancer spared jail time

PUBLISHED: 14:48 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:49 19 December 2018

Ellen Danagher conned her family out of thousands of pounds after telling them she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and needed money for treatment. Picture: Supplied

Ellen Danagher conned her family out of thousands of pounds after telling them she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and needed money for treatment. Picture: Supplied

sbna

A Welwyn Garden City fraudster has been spared jail after faking cancer and conning her siblings out of £21,000 for ‘treatment’.

In 2009, Ellen Danagher, of Elsons Mews, gave her siblings - a sister and two brothers - a fake medical letter using the name of a real professor at The Royal Marsden Hospital.

The falsified letter offered her a breakthrough treatment for bowel cancer, which runs in their family.

Using cash from savings, loans, and fundraising, the siblings gave Danagher £21,000 to complete the medical care.

Throughout her trial, Danagher maintained that she had received treatment from a private firm - but the professor testified to say he had not sent the letter, did not practice what was described, and no hospital visits were recorded.

Danagher was repaying the money she took, but when the transactions stopped her siblings became suspicious.

They hired a private detective who uncovered the fraud, and on November 23 Danagher was found guilty of three counts of fraud by false representation.

At St Albans Crown Court today, Danagher was handed an 18-month sentence for each offence, all running concurrently and suspended for two years.

She must also do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay back £35 per month to each sibling, to the total value of £3,600.

Defending Edward McKiernan stressed this is not a typical case: “There are fraud cases where the last thing anyone is doing is repaying money and this is not the case.

“It is clear there is a toxic relationship within the family.”

He said she takes medication for long-term anxiety and depression and is a businesswoman of previous good character.

He added: “The defendant is not going to come back before the courts again and she is actually working, despite her disabilities, and that is more than most people who come to this court for regular offending.”

During sentencing, prosecuting barrister Laura Blackband highlighted that the family had requested a restraining order, but this application was denied.

Judge Christopher Jean QC said:“It was a cruel deception of caring siblings given the family history of bowel cancer.

“You must have known the fear it would have caused in your siblings.”

He added: “I am very concerned about the lack of any obvious contrition on your part but I am completely confident that you don’t pose a risk to the public.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT

Most Read

Missing 65-year-old woman found by police

Police have lifted the cordon at the Chelmer village ASDA Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk man flies to China ahead of custody hearing for grandchildren

Ian Simpson is fighting to bring his grandchildren back to the UK after his son was murdered in March 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver has lucky escape after car ends up in hedge

Police were called to the scene late last night Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Jobs boost as medical supplier announces growth plans for 2019

Unisurge, Newmarket is investing in growth, with a new £3.5m finance facility from HSBC UK to build two extensions to its premises, and increase production

International DJ announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra orchestra Credit: Anthony Mooney

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield carol singing hailed ‘fantastic’ success

Residents got involved in carol singing in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

The Favourite leads nominees for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

'You look like a badger?' Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in the film The Favourite. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Welwyn Garden City fraudster who faked cancer spared jail time

Ellen Danagher conned her family out of thousands of pounds after telling them she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and needed money for treatment. Picture: Supplied

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

Hatfield family spread festive cheer with Christmas lights display

(L-R) Graeme and Kay Veasey with their daughter Katrina, son Chris and family friend Steven Hedger and their Christmas light display. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists