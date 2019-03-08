Welwyn Garden City fountain coloured pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Welwyn Garden City's coronation fountain was dyed pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Archant

WGC's Coronation Foundation has been turned pink for October in a bid to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Garden City's coronation fountain was dyed pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Welwyn Garden City's coronation fountain was dyed pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

WGC's Coronation Foundation has been turned pink for October in a bid to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness month.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield Council has partnered with locally-based pharmaceuticals company Roche UK for the 15th year running to colour the fountain and support the campaign.

The borough's mayor, councillor Roger Trigg, said: "The pink fountain really stands out and provides a reminder of just how important this issue is, as well as showing our support of everyone who has been affected by breast cancer in some way."

Lesley Hugo, Breast Cancer Franchise lead at Roche, said: "Although survival rates in breast cancer have been improving, more than 11,500 people in the UK are estimated to die from the disease this year. Increased awareness might encourage people to seek medical help."

The fountain will remain pink until 31 October, when the colour will be removed.