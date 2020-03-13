Walk through Welwyn Garden City's 19,000 trees

Left to Right: Peter Waine, Chair of WGC Centenary Foundation with the City of Trees team David Kell, Steve Williams, Rosie Brewis and Alison Ewington and the sponsor John Fearon and Nikki Edwards, Chair of WGC Horticultural Society. Picture: WGC Centenary Foundation. Archant

The Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation has created a series of walks through our 19,000 trees.

Some of the routes on the Welwyn Garden City Centenary paths. Picture: WGC Centenary. Some of the routes on the Welwyn Garden City Centenary paths. Picture: WGC Centenary.

The 'City of Trees' project was officially launched at a Welwyn Garden City Horticultural Society meeting at St. Francis Church Hall on March 10.

The circular walk goes through Stanborough Lakes, Mill Green, The Commons Nature Reserve, the site of the Panshanger Aerodrome, Tewin Bury, Digswell, Sherrardspark Woods, Brocket Hall and Lemsford.

There is also a one-mile accessible circular trail around The Commons and through part of the Nature Reserve.

Leaflets on the walks will be made available at points across the town over the next few weeks.

The team will be at the Howard Centre from 9am to 5pm tomorrow where they will be sharing leaflets and explaining more about these walks which celebrate our garden city.

To find out more about City of Trees, visit websitewgccityoftrees.org.uk and for the WGC Centenary Foundation's year of celebrations visit wgc100.org.