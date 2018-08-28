Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City slimmers support food bank

PUBLISHED: 10:01 21 December 2018

A group of Welwyn Garden City slimmers have donated tempting festive treats to people in need of emergency food parcels.

Members of the Slimming World group, who meet at the United Reformed Church, handed over tins of biscuits, chocolates, sweets, cakes, crisps and nuts to the food bank.

All the donations will go to people locally in need of some festive cheer.

Members of the group normally bring along a piece of fruit or a vegetable for the Slimmer of the Week basket - to award the person who has lost the most amount of weight that week - but brought along a little treat for charity instead.

The group’s consultant Emma Reeves, who organised the event, said: “I’m really proud of everyone for getting involved.

“It hope it puts a little smile on the faces of people facing a really tough Christmas.”

The Food Bank is run by the church, where the group meet, and provides food parcels to lots of people in difficult circumstances every week.

Liz Laing, the Community Mission Co-Ordinator at the United Reformed Church said: “I just want to say a big thank you to all your members for their generous contributions.

“I was overwhelmed when I saw the huge amount of lovely bits that will most certainly make so many peoples Christmas extra special.”

This is the second year that the group has taken part in this event and they are already planning to do the same again next year.

Emma runs a group every Saturday at 8.30am and 10.30am at the United Reformed Church, opposite Sainsbury’s, Church Road, WGC.

For more information call Emma on 07534 530 084.

