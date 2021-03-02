Pay-as-you-feel hub set up for food destined for landfill

Published: 12:03 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM March 2, 2021

A food rescue hub has been set up at Attimore Hall to help reduce the amount of wasted food in our area - Credit: Attimore Hall

Swapping pints for punnets has pulled in the punters at three locked-down pubs hosting weekly hubs tackling food waste.

The team don’t know in advance how much or what they will get but they do know they always have enough to go round - Credit: Attimore Hall

Welwyn Garden City's Attimore Hall has just become the latest pub to offer its beer garden to the Food Rescue Hub, just in time for Food Waste Action Week from March 1-7.

The food rescue hub at Attimore Hall is open to all on Tuesdays from 10am to 11am and aims to cut the amount of supermarket surplus stock that ends up in landfill.

People can buy food that would otherwise be thrown away on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

It's a mission inspired by founder Emma's childhood in Barbados, where imported food is treated as a precious commodity, and her discovery of UK rubbish dumped in Ghana while she was on a charity trip there.

You may also want to watch:

She was determined to tackle the problem when she returned to North Herts and so the Hitchin Food Rescue started up in 2018.

The food rescue hub at Attimore Hall is open to all on Tuesdays from 10am to 11am - Credit: Attimore Hall

Jacqui from Attimore Hall said: "I totally agree with the ethics of food rescue. Too much food goes to landfill from shops and supermarkets, and while people are struggling to put food on the table this is a great way to reduce waste and fill tummies!

"We all love a yellow label from the reduced section, we all buy a loaf of bread, a box of muffins, a bag of veg that has hit it's best before date but know it will be fine to eat tomorrow or the next day.

"I jumped at the chance to be a host site for them, as this is something our community really needs at the moment, and judging by the numbers that attended last week this is true! But It's not just about being on a low income, or it's also about being aware of unnecessary waste and doing our bit to reduce this."

The Food Rescue Hub ask for a suggested £5 minimum donation whilst also encouraging you to leave as much as you feel your bags of food are worth - Credit: Attimore Hall

Food Waste Action Week is taking place this week, March 1 to 7, it aims to raise awareness about the impact food waste has on climate change.

Charity WRAP are encouraging people to think about how much food they waste and what they can do to change it.

The charity states on their website that 'if we all stopped wasting bread at home in the UK for a year, it could do the same for greenhouse gas emissions as planting 5.3 million trees'.

Fore more information visit: www.foodrescuehub.uk.