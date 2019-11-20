Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

Published: 5:20 PM November 20, 2019 Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police - Credit: Archant

Two flats in Welwyn Garden City have been given closure orders by police after reports of antisocial behaviour and drug-related crime.

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police - Credit: Archant

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted closure orders on a flat in Knella Road and a flat in Ludwick Way on Wednesday, November 13.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit (CSU) applied for the closure orders following sustained reports of criminal activity.

The orders mean nobody can enter the properties for three months, and anyone who breaches this will be arrested. The occupants of the flats have also been evicted.

The court was satisfied that the following criteria for a closure order had been met:

1. That a person has engaged, or is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or

2. That the use of the premises has resulted, or is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or

3. That there has been, or is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises.

PC John Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield CSU, presented the applications to court.

He said: "The CSU will continue to work with the community to put a stop to criminals using residential properties as a base to commit crime.

"This year, we've secured 20 closure orders across Welwyn Hatfield, and 18 of those have resulted in full repossession of the properties.

"This is a clear message to the people of Welwyn Hatfield - if you allow your property to be used for this type of criminal behaviour, Hertfordshire Constabulary will take action."

The Welwyn Hatfield CSU are currently reviewing reports of antisocial behaviour at properties in the Chambers Grove area of Welwyn Garden City and will be taking appropriate action, including further closure orders if necessary, to help resolve the issues.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug activity in their neighbourhood can report the details to police online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.