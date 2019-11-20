Advanced search

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

PUBLISHED: 17:20 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 20 November 2019

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Two flats in Welwyn Garden City have been given closure orders by police after reports of antisocial behaviour and drug-related crime.

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts policeA closure order was imposed on a flat in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted closure orders on a flat in Knella Road and a flat in Ludwick Way on Wednesday, November 13.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit (CSU) applied for the closure orders following sustained reports of criminal activity.

The orders mean nobody can enter the properties for three months, and anyone who breaches this will be arrested. The occupants of the flats have also been evicted.

The court was satisfied that the following criteria for a closure order had been met:

1. That a person has engaged, or is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or

2. That the use of the premises has resulted, or is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or

You may also want to watch:

3. That there has been, or is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises.

PC John Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield CSU, presented the applications to court.

He said: "The CSU will continue to work with the community to put a stop to criminals using residential properties as a base to commit crime.

"This year, we've secured 20 closure orders across Welwyn Hatfield, and 18 of those have resulted in full repossession of the properties.

"This is a clear message to the people of Welwyn Hatfield - if you allow your property to be used for this type of criminal behaviour, Hertfordshire Constabulary will take action."

The Welwyn Hatfield CSU are currently reviewing reports of antisocial behaviour at properties in the Chambers Grove area of Welwyn Garden City and will be taking appropriate action, including further closure orders if necessary, to help resolve the issues.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug activity in their neighbourhood can report the details to police online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Defeat to clinical Cheshunt shatters Welwyn’s unbeaten East League home record

Mark Skillbeck tried in vain to get WGC on the front foot against Cheshunt. Picture: DANNY LOO

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council’s next gritter?

Gritter

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City man to ride on horseback from ‘ocean to ocean’ through Russia and Europe

Nikita Gretsi from Welwyn Garden City wants to be the first person ever to travel from Russia to London on horseback. Picture: Nikita Gretsi

Revenge for Glenn Sports as Hatfield United fall to defeat in tough and narrow battle

Hatfield United's James Upson closes down a Glenn Sports player as Matt Noot looks on.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists