Closure order secured on Welwyn Garden City flat following stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:21 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 09 January 2020

Police have secured a closure order on a flat in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City after a man was stabbed. Picture: Herts police

Police have secured a closure order on a flat in Welwyn Garden City after a man was stabbed at the weekend.

Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit secured the order for the property in Lynmouth Road following continuous reports of antisocial behaviour and drug-related activity.

Officers are currently investigating an assault at the entrance to the block of flats, where a man in his 30s was attacked by three people and stabbed in the buttock in the early hours of Sunday, January 5. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the closure order yesterday (Wednesday, January 8), which means that no one can enter the property for three months and anyone who breaches this will be arrested.

Closure orders are imposed when there is disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour at a premises, which is likely to cause a nuisance to members of the public.

PC John Phelan, from the community safety unit, said: "We worked as fast as possible to secure this closure order following the report of the stabbing.

"This is our first closure order of the year in Welwyn Hatfield and for as long as reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour come in, we will continue to serve closure orders.

"Nobody deserves to put up with antisocial neighbours and we will continue to support all those who get in touch to report their concerns. If you have concerns about a property near you, please don't hesitate to contact us."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.

Anyone who witnessed the attack on Sunday morning should call 101 and quote crime reference number 41/1230/20.

