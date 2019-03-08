One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

Hose reel in fire engine locker Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters battled a blaze in Welwyn Garden City for more than three hours early this morning, in a fire that has left at least one person dead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire service was called at 3.50am to a terraced house in Oaktree Garth, which was well alight and which had people in at the time.

A body has been found in the house.

Police assisted in evacuating three neighbouring properties which also suffered some fire damage in addition to the substantial damage to the house.

Six engines from Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Welwyn, Hertford, and St Albans responded to the blaze, with firefighters battling to get it under control.

The fire was extinguished by 7.06am.

The ambulance service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulances and an officer, but nobody else was treated at the scene and nobody was taken to hospital.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown, and a fire investigation team is currently onsite preparing to look into the incident.

However, they are awaiting an engineer’s report as the building may be structurally unsound.

Fire investigations take place under a wide variety of circumstances when the cause of a fire is unknown.

Updates to follow.