Welwyn Garden City dad of newborn ‘gutted’ by theft of work tools
PUBLISHED: 15:43 21 December 2018
Archant
A Welwyn Garden City van was broken into, ruining a carpenter’s livelihood.
Shane Amys had his van broken into on Mountway Close in the early hours of yesterday.
The 22-year-old has lost about £3,000 worth of essential tools.
The father-of-two recently had a baby girl who is only a couple of weeks old.
He also has a three-year-old daughter.
The tools that have been stolen are:
Makita battery
Three impact drivers
Power drill
Jigsaw
Circular saw
SDS drill
Reciprocating saw
Five Makita batteries
110v circular saw
240v planer
Dewalt nail guns
Shane said: “I am so grateful that I have two healthy kids.
“I felt so happy that newborn daughter, Isla, made a safe arrival.
“I now feel gutted that this has happened and so close to Christmas”.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Herts police on 101.