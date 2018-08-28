Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City dad of newborn ‘gutted’ by theft of work tools

PUBLISHED: 15:43 21 December 2018

Shane's tools were stolen from his van in Mountway Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City van was broken into, ruining a carpenter’s livelihood.

Shane Amys had his van broken into on Mountway Close in the early hours of yesterday.

The 22-year-old has lost about £3,000 worth of essential tools.

The father-of-two recently had a baby girl who is only a couple of weeks old.

He also has a three-year-old daughter.

The tools that have been stolen are:

Makita battery

Three impact drivers

Power drill

Jigsaw

Circular saw

SDS drill

Reciprocating saw

Five Makita batteries

110v circular saw

240v planer

Dewalt nail guns

Shane said: “I am so grateful that I have two healthy kids.

“I felt so happy that newborn daughter, Isla, made a safe arrival.

“I now feel gutted that this has happened and so close to Christmas”.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Herts police on 101.

