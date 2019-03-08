Dumbbell 'attack' in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend
PUBLISHED: 11:33 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 15 July 2019
A man was allegedly attacked with a dumbbell bar on Saturday in Welwyn Garden City.
At about 10.50pm, two men reportedly got into an altercation at a property in Howardsgate - which saw one of the men allegedly use a dumbbell bar to hit the other.
This caused a puncture to a 36-year-old man's calf muscle.
A 34-year-old man also sustained a stab wound caused by a screwdriver.
Following the incident, a 34-year-old man of no fixed address and a 36-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City were arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm - bailed until August 9.
It was also reported by witnesses that a man was seen jumping from a window around the same time, and fell on Bill's Welwyn Garden City restaurant, while diners were eating below.
Police are still investigating the incident.
