Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid
PUBLISHED: 15:08 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 11 November 2019
Archant
Police seized cannabis, scales and money while carrying out a drugs raid in Welwyn Garden City.
Officers executed a warrant at an address in Homestead Court on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 6.
You may also want to watch:
A man in his 20s is due to attend a standalone interview with police this week.
Anyone with information about drug dealing or drug use in Welwyn Hatfield is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101.
If a crime is in progress, or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.