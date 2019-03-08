Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police seized cannabis, scales and money while carrying out a drugs raid in Welwyn Garden City.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Homestead Court on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 6.

A man in his 20s is due to attend a standalone interview with police this week.

Anyone with information about drug dealing or drug use in Welwyn Hatfield is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress, or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.