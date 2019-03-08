Advanced search

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

PUBLISHED: 15:08 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 11 November 2019

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police seized cannabis, scales and money while carrying out a drugs raid in Welwyn Garden City.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Homestead Court on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 6.

You may also want to watch:

A man in his 20s is due to attend a standalone interview with police this week.

Anyone with information about drug dealing or drug use in Welwyn Hatfield is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress, or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Billy Joe Saunders gets the job done on USA debut but admits he wasn’t at his best

Billy Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Fantastic four for Welwyn Garden City as Kidlington are brushed aside

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brexit Party will not contest Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere seats

Keith Adams, parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, out campaigning on Saturday morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Keith Adams on Twitter.

Win number one this season for Welwyn comes against garden city rivals Letchworth

Welwyn V Letchworth - Phil Grehan in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists